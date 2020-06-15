Pb govt presented best budget in difficult economic situation: Mahmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed while congratulating the Chief Minister Usman Bazdar on presenting business friendly budget said that Punjab government presented the best budget in difficult economic situation.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that Punjab government have been allocated Rs 1 billion for Naya Pakistan Housing Project, adding that this amount was in addition to the Rs 30 billion package of the Federal government.

He mentioned that Rs 5 billion was being allocated for setting up waste water treatment plants in major cities, adding that these plants would be constructed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The minister said that an amount of Rs. 2.5 billion was being allocated for Pak Water Authority.

"Now Pak Water Authority will ensure supply of clean drinking water to the people," he added.