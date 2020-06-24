Pb govt presented people friendly budget despite difficulties, says Mazari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari Wednesday said the provincial government presented pro people budget despite troubles faced by it owing to global pandemic.

Talking to APP, Mazari termed it a budget which would help resolving problems of the masses living below poverty line.

He informed that presenting a tax free budget was a herculean task in post coronavirus scenario, adding that no new tax has been imposed to facilitate all sectors.

"COVID-19 has damaged the economies across the world especially those of developing countries," the deputy speaker said and added that even then incumbent government had tried its level best to extending maximum relief to the masses.

The government has taken special care of health, education, Agricultural sectors besides provision of clean drinking water, Mazari noted.

"When PTI came into power, the economy was staggering because of the past government policies. Our government has taken a number of initiatives to put it on right track" he remarked.

Regarding Federal budget, he hoped that it would help stabilizing the economy and public will reap the fruit of efforts made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

However, the economy was now going in the right direction, the deputy speaker concluded.