UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Presented People Friendly Budget Despite Difficulties, Says Mazari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Pb govt presented people friendly budget despite difficulties, says Mazari

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari Wednesday said the provincial government presented pro people budget despite troubles faced by it owing to global pandemic.

Talking to APP, Mazari termed it a budget which would help resolving problems of the masses living below poverty line.

He informed that presenting a tax free budget was a herculean task in post coronavirus scenario, adding that no new tax has been imposed to facilitate all sectors.

"COVID-19 has damaged the economies across the world especially those of developing countries," the deputy speaker said and added that even then incumbent government had tried its level best to extending maximum relief to the masses.

The government has taken special care of health, education, Agricultural sectors besides provision of clean drinking water, Mazari noted.

"When PTI came into power, the economy was staggering because of the past government policies. Our government has taken a number of initiatives to put it on right track" he remarked.

Regarding Federal budget, he hoped that it would help stabilizing the economy and public will reap the fruit of efforts made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

However, the economy was now going in the right direction, the deputy speaker concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Education Water Budget Post All Government Best Punjab Assembly Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

4 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

4 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

14 minutes ago

Nadir Rahman joins Pakistan Stock Exchange as chie ..

2 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed

2 minutes ago

ANF committed to achieve 'drug free society': DG A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.