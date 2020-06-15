UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Presents Balanced Budget : Minister

Pb govt presents balanced budget : minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Department (EPD) M Rizwan has said thePunjab government had presented a balanced budget during difficult situation of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the the Punjab government fixed a handsome amount for the EPD which would be spent on different measures to control pollution and smog.

He said the department would utilize the resources to enhance capacity of the Punjab clean air commission, strengthen procedure of monitoring in tehsil or district level, run anti-dengue campaign by EPA, and anti-smog campaign.

Measures would be also taken to stop burning crop residues/ solid waste/ sub standard fuel,installation of air quality, air monitoring stations and environmental labs would be mademore effective through this budget, he added.

