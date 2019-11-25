Pb govt presents four reports in Punjab Assembly

The Punjab government on Monday presented four reports in the provincial assembly, whereas the PA also approved a bill during the current session

The Punjab government presented Punjab Public Private Partnership Bill 2019 which was approved by the assembly. The government also presented four other reports including Cattle Market management companies of Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions 2016-17, Punajb Government Accounts Reports for fiscal year 2016-17, Punjab Government Financial Statement for the year 2016-17 and Metropolitan Special Audit Reports in the Punjab Assembly.

The assembly session started one hour and 13 minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Chuadhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said the Punjab government was performing its work according to Law, adding that no legislation was made against rules and law.

He said that the production order for opposition leader was produced after seeking approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan, now opposition should justify their role for the legislation in the Assembly.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) presented 106 ordinances in his last 5 year tenure but the present government presented only 18 ordinaces in its 18 month.

The minister criticized the opposition and said that PML-N approved 36 ordinaces each during 2009 and 2013.