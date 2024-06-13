Open Menu

Pb Govt Prioritizes Wildlife Conservation With Rs 6.4 Bln Budget Allocation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Pb govt prioritizes wildlife conservation with Rs 6.4 bln Budget allocation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated a substantial Rs 6.4 billion for wildlife conservation

and development in the 2024-25 Budget, demonstrating a strong commitment to the sector.

According to the budget documents, the key initiatives include the establishment of a Zoo

Education and Exhibition Centre in Lahore with a total investment of Rs 800 million,

of which Rs 300 million were allocated for the current fiscal year.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art

Wildlife Hospital will be built at Safari Zoo Lahore, with Rs 700 million designated for this

year, out of the total Rs 2 billion project cost.

The Chief Minister Wildlife Rescue Force, aimed at enhancing wildlife rescue efforts,

will receive Rs 750 million this year towards its overall Rs 1.5 billion cost.

These initiatives reflect the government's dedication to enhancing wildlife protection

and education in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

2 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

5 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

7 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

19 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

19 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

19 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan