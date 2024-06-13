Pb Govt Prioritizes Wildlife Conservation With Rs 6.4 Bln Budget Allocation
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated a substantial Rs 6.4 billion for wildlife conservation
and development in the 2024-25 Budget, demonstrating a strong commitment to the sector.
According to the budget documents, the key initiatives include the establishment of a Zoo
Education and Exhibition Centre in Lahore with a total investment of Rs 800 million,
of which Rs 300 million were allocated for the current fiscal year.
Additionally, a state-of-the-art
Wildlife Hospital will be built at Safari Zoo Lahore, with Rs 700 million designated for this
year, out of the total Rs 2 billion project cost.
The Chief Minister Wildlife Rescue Force, aimed at enhancing wildlife rescue efforts,
will receive Rs 750 million this year towards its overall Rs 1.5 billion cost.
These initiatives reflect the government's dedication to enhancing wildlife protection
