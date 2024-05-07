Pb govt provided historic relief by reducing flour, roti prices: Bilal Yasin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin said on Tuesday the Punjab government

successfully provided a historical relief to people in 'flour and roti' prices in the

province.

Presiding over a cabinet committee meeting at the Civil Secretariat, he said

the price of a 20 kg bag of flour was reduced by Rs 1000 within a month and

a bag of 20 kg flour was available in the market for Rs 1700 to 1800 while

a bag of 10 kg for Rs 900.

Bilal Yasin claimed that 'Naan and Roti' were available across Punjab at notified

prices. He said that government's full attention was focused on the relief for

common man and reduced the price of Roti with a strong strategy.

He said that 50 percent of population of the province lived in cities and the poor

people were happy about the reduction in the flour price.

The provincial food minister said that there was a carry-forward stock of 23 lakh

metric tonnes of wheat in Punjab which was enough for the next year.

The provincial food minister said that during the caretaker period, the unnecessary

import of wheat created a crisis for the farmers. The prime minister has formed

a fact-finding committee to inquire into the matter, which would submit a report soon,

he added.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Finance Minister Mujtaba

Shujaur Rehman, Secretary Food Punjab Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, Director Food Punjab

Shoaib Khan Jadoon and other officials of the departments concerned attended the

meeting.