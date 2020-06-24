Pb govt provides 'high-flow cto Allama Iqbal Hospital

Punjab government has provided as many 50 'high-flow oxygen' beds to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot with the cooperation of exporters and local philanthropists

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government has provided as many 50 'high-flow oxygen' beds to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot with the cooperation of exporters and local philanthropists.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch.

Muhammad Ikhlaq was present on the occasion.

The minister thanked the Sialkot exporters and philanthropists for their cooperation in provision of these beds.

He termed these beds as a great facility for the coronavirus patients.