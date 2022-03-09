UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Providing All Resources To Change 'Thana Culture:RPO

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Pb govt providing all resources to change 'Thana Culture:RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Javed Akbar Riaz, on Wednesday said that the Punjab government was providing all possible resources to change 'Thana Culture'.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Javed Akbar Riaz, on Wednesday said that the Punjab government was providing all possible resources to change 'Thana Culture'.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review uplift projects in police department across the region. Focal persons from Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts including ADIG Saadia Saeed and DSP Headquarters Multan Namreen Munir participated in the meeting.

He said that the construction of new buildings would provide a better environment to the people and the availability of facilities would also improve the performance of police officials and staff.

The meeting was informed that work was underway at Qutbpur Police Station, Dolphin Squad Complex and CPO Multan Complex in Multan district and Ada Jhal Police Station, Luddan Police Station and Sheikh Fazil Police Station in Vehari district while project of Sadar Vehari Police Station facing delay due to lack of funds.

RPO Javed Akbar Riaz directed officials concerned to make efforts for funds of those projects which are suffering from lack of funds. He asked CPO and DPOs to visit project sites time to time to review construction work.

Related Topics

Multan Police Government Of Punjab Police Station Visit Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All From

Recent Stories

Wall Street opens sharply higher despite Ukraine t ..

Wall Street opens sharply higher despite Ukraine tension

33 seconds ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan chairs meeting of commit ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan chairs meeting of committee to amend JCP Rules 2010

35 seconds ago
 Polo Super League: Two matches on Thursday

Polo Super League: Two matches on Thursday

38 seconds ago
 Opposition will face disgrace in no confidence mov ..

Opposition will face disgrace in no confidence move against PM: Mushtaq Ghani

40 seconds ago
 Khuli Kachehris held to facilitate people

Khuli Kachehris held to facilitate people

5 minutes ago
 Two Sessions 2022; What it means for China and Pak ..

Two Sessions 2022; What it means for China and Pakistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>