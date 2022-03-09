Pb govt providing all resources to change 'Thana Culture:RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Javed Akbar Riaz, on Wednesday said that the Punjab government was providing all possible resources to change 'Thana Culture'.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Javed Akbar Riaz, on Wednesday said that the Punjab government was providing all possible resources to change 'Thana Culture'.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review uplift projects in police department across the region. Focal persons from Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts including ADIG Saadia Saeed and DSP Headquarters Multan Namreen Munir participated in the meeting.

He said that the construction of new buildings would provide a better environment to the people and the availability of facilities would also improve the performance of police officials and staff.

The meeting was informed that work was underway at Qutbpur Police Station, Dolphin Squad Complex and CPO Multan Complex in Multan district and Ada Jhal Police Station, Luddan Police Station and Sheikh Fazil Police Station in Vehari district while project of Sadar Vehari Police Station facing delay due to lack of funds.

RPO Javed Akbar Riaz directed officials concerned to make efforts for funds of those projects which are suffering from lack of funds. He asked CPO and DPOs to visit project sites time to time to review construction work.