Pb govt providing huge subsidy on food items: Chief Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik on Thursday said that the Punjab government was providing a huge subsidy on food items to provide relief to the people during Ramazan.

He said this while visiting to Shadman Ramzan Bazaar to review the quality, prices of edibles and other arrangements.

The Chief Secretary said that separate counters for sugar and flour should be set up for the elderly and women to facilitate the buyers.

The Chief Secretary also inquired from the consumers about the prices and quality of the goods. The people expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in the Ramazan bazaars.

Jawwad Rafique Malik said that in Ramzan bazaars sugar was available at Rs 65 per kilogram while 10 kg bag of flour was selling at Rs 375.

He said that the reason for rush at sugar stall was its low price, adding that there would be no shortage of any commodity including sugar in Ramazan bazaars.

He said that along with Ramazan bazaars, prices in the open market would also be closely monitored and responsibilities had been assigned to the officers in this regard.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Commissioner Lahore Division to strictly implement coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Ramazan bazaars.

The Commissioner Lahore gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary on arrangements and prices and availability of items in Ramazan bazaars.