UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Providing Huge Subsidy On Food Items: Chief Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:17 PM

Pb govt providing huge subsidy on food items: Chief Secretary

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik on Thursday said that the Punjab government was providing a huge subsidy on food items to provide relief to the people during Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik on Thursday said that the Punjab government was providing a huge subsidy on food items to provide relief to the people during Ramazan.

He said this while visiting to Shadman Ramzan Bazaar to review the quality, prices of edibles and other arrangements.

The Chief Secretary said that separate counters for sugar and flour should be set up for the elderly and women to facilitate the buyers.

The Chief Secretary also inquired from the consumers about the prices and quality of the goods. The people expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in the Ramazan bazaars.

Jawwad Rafique Malik said that in Ramzan bazaars sugar was available at Rs 65 per kilogram while 10 kg bag of flour was selling at Rs 375.

He said that the reason for rush at sugar stall was its low price, adding that there would be no shortage of any commodity including sugar in Ramazan bazaars.

He said that along with Ramazan bazaars, prices in the open market would also be closely monitored and responsibilities had been assigned to the officers in this regard.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Commissioner Lahore Division to strictly implement coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Ramazan bazaars.

The Commissioner Lahore gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary on arrangements and prices and availability of items in Ramazan bazaars.

Related Topics

Lahore Shortage Government Of Punjab Punjab Price Women Market From Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two Serbian football clubs punished over match fix ..

2 minutes ago

US industry in March struggles to rebound from sto ..

2 minutes ago

Covid deaths among Europe's elderly hits all-time ..

2 minutes ago

5478 KP students to get Rehmat Ul Alameen scholars ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Sasti Roti project inaugur ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 2.5 lac fine imposed on dairy shops for over ch ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.