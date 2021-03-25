Pb govt providing Insaaf Medicine Card to facilitate patients of three diseases

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab government is providing Insaaf Medicine Cards to the deserving patients of Hepatitis, AIDS and Tuberculosis under Sehat Sahulat Programme.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary M Usman Younis told this scribe on Thursday that Insaaf Medicines Cards were being provided to people suffering from chronic diseases.

As many as 174,882 Insaaf Medicines Cards would be distributed among the deserving patients and these patients will be provided free medicines at hospitals, he said, adding that free medicines would be provided to over 70,000 patients suffering from tuberculosis.

"The card will be issued after completion of the diagnostic process," he cleared.

He said that Insaaf Medicine Card would be provided under the Punjab Sehat Sahulat programme by the Punjab government on the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the three diseases were needed a long term treatment and very expansive which was difficult for the common man to afford so this programme was initiated to facilitate patients.

He said that so far 165,365 cases of AIDS, hepatitis and tuberculosis had been registered in different hospitals for treatment and these patients were eligible to get Insaaf Medicine Card through which they would be provided medicine free.

To a question, the secretary said that for getting this card, a SMS was sent by patient's CNIC numberto 8500 and checked eligibility for this programme.