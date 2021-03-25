UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Providing Insaaf Medicine Card To Facilitate Patients Of Three Diseases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pb govt providing Insaaf Medicine Card to facilitate patients of three diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab government is providing Insaaf Medicine Cards to the deserving patients of Hepatitis, AIDS and Tuberculosis under Sehat Sahulat Programme.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary M Usman Younis told this scribe on Thursday that Insaaf Medicines Cards were being provided to people suffering from chronic diseases.

As many as 174,882 Insaaf Medicines Cards would be distributed among the deserving patients and these patients will be provided free medicines at hospitals, he said, adding that free medicines would be provided to over 70,000 patients suffering from tuberculosis.

"The card will be issued after completion of the diagnostic process," he cleared.

He said that Insaaf Medicine Card would be provided under the Punjab Sehat Sahulat programme by the Punjab government on the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the three diseases were needed a long term treatment and very expansive which was difficult for the common man to afford so this programme was initiated to facilitate patients.

He said that so far 165,365 cases of AIDS, hepatitis and tuberculosis had been registered in different hospitals for treatment and these patients were eligible to get Insaaf Medicine Card through which they would be provided medicine free.

To a question, the secretary said that for getting this card, a SMS was sent by patient's CNIC numberto 8500 and checked eligibility for this programme.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister AIDS Government Of Punjab Punjab Man SMS From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

7 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

10 minutes ago

Entrepreneurship Centre, AASTMT organised online w ..

29 minutes ago

127,047 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.