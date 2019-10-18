Pb govt providing resources for rooting out dengue: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-formal basic education and focal person anti-dengue campaign Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that Punjab government has provided all available resources for rooting out dengue from the province.

He said that it was a natural calamity and role of people besides government initiative was utmost necessary.

He said that dengue larva breeding could be eradicated by keeping our surroundings clean.

He said that exemplary measures were being taken for protecting the existing forests besides plantation campaign under Prime Minister's clean and green Pakistan programme adding that "This will greatly help to eradicate environmental pollution as well as coping with serious issues like global warming.

" He said that efforts were being made to create awareness among the people regarding benefits of healthy environment by promoting non-formal education and adult education.

Raja Rashid Hafeez stated this while inaugurating the literacy center in Okara while planting a sapling under plantation campaign.