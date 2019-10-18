UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Providing Resources For Rooting Out Dengue: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:31 PM

Pb govt providing resources for rooting out dengue: Minister

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-formal basic education and focal person anti-dengue campaign Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that Punjab government has provided all available resources for rooting out dengue from the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-formal basic education and focal person anti-dengue campaign Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that Punjab government has provided all available resources for rooting out dengue from the province.

He said that it was a natural calamity and role of people besides government initiative was utmost necessary.

He said that dengue larva breeding could be eradicated by keeping our surroundings clean.

He said that exemplary measures were being taken for protecting the existing forests besides plantation campaign under Prime Minister's clean and green Pakistan programme adding that "This will greatly help to eradicate environmental pollution as well as coping with serious issues like global warming.

" He said that efforts were being made to create awareness among the people regarding benefits of healthy environment by promoting non-formal education and adult education.

Raja Rashid Hafeez stated this while inaugurating the literacy center in Okara while planting a sapling under plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Dengue Education Government Of Punjab Rashid Okara All From Government

Recent Stories

MOFAIC warns Emiratis against travel to Lebanon

1 hour ago

Farmers must refrain from burning paddy stubbles

1 minute ago

Turkish Military Demines Combat Zone in Northern S ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Human Rights Commission for 'Anti Karo-Kari ..

1 minute ago

No compromise to be made on process of accountabil ..

2 minutes ago

Death Toll in Mosque Blasts in Afghanistan's Nanga ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.