PB Govt Providing Special Funds For Mega Projects, Says Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PB govt providing special funds for mega projects, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary Saturday said that the Punjab government was providing special funding for mega projects and ordered completion of all uplift projects within given time period.

He expressed these views while presiding over review meeting about development schemes here and said that the inspection of development schemes has been started.

He directed the officials to ensure transparency and quality in development projects and added that Punjab Chief Minister has special interest in uplift of Multan division.

He directed officials to speed up work on Nishtar-II and South Punjab Secretariat projects and completion of roads and infrastructure projects on priority basis.

On this occasion, Director Development Rubina Kausar while giving briefing said that work was underway on 458 ongoing and 51 new schemes.

The work was also in progress on 509 annual development schemes worth Rs 162793 million.  Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Akhlaq Ahmad and concerned officers gave detailed briefing.

Meanwhile, Commissioner instructed to launch a massive awareness campaign about government initiatives.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of Public Relations department. The delegation led by Director Sajjad Jehania congratulated the Commissioner for his appointment.  Ashfaq Ahmad said that the role of public relations department was exemplary regarding informing the public about the results of development projects.

The divisional administration has the full support of the public relations department in media management. Director Sajjad Jehania gave detailed briefing to Commissioner Multan on departmental matters.

