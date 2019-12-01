'Pb govt putting agri sector on modern lines'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government has allocated a hefty amount for putting the agriculture sector on modern lines by motivating farmers to use advanced technology across Punjab.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) Sialkot Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Warraich stated this while addressing the participants of "Mega Farmers Mela" at Sambrial organized by agriculture department.

A large number of farmers and growers attended.

He said that it had become vital for the farmers and growers to use advanced farm machinery and technology for increasing per acre wheat yield.

He said the agriculture department would establish 775 exhibitory plots at union council level in Sialkot district besides giving Rs 10 million to farmers for purchasing quality seeds and fertilizers in Sialkot district.