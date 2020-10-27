UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Reduces Fertilizers, Pesticides Rates Marginally To Benefit Farmers: Ateel

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:54 PM

Pb govt reduces fertilizers, pesticides rates marginally to benefit farmers: Ateel

Punjab govt slashed rates of fertilizers and pesticides marginally as steps to benefit growers and farmers, said Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab govt slashed rates of fertilizers and pesticides marginally as steps to benefit growers and farmers, said Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel.

During a visit to Galey wal to take stock of cotton, Saqib Ali Ateel tasked agriculture officers to keep on monitoring rates of fertilizers and pesticides to check artificial inflation and quality.

The secretary ordered to initiate stringent measures against those dealers who are selling pesticides and fertilizers at exorbitant rates.

He informed that the cotton was a cash crop, adding that farmers could get more profit if it is picked with care.

Ateel tasked experts to guide cotton and rice growers properly so that they could benefit from guidance.

Agriculture (Extension) Deputy Director Dr Shaukat Ali Abid briefed him in length on cotton cultivation in the district and the steps taken by the department in this connection.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Visit Guide Saqib Ali Cotton From Government

Recent Stories

FCA to officially launch UAE Customs Gateway

11 minutes ago

Japan Turns to Ammonia as Alternative Fuel in Bid ..

1 minute ago

Microprocessor Firm AMD Acquires Xilinx For $35Bln ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Disappointed by US Signals on New START Ext ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority launches a state-of-the-art ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.