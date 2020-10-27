Pb govt reduces fertilizers, pesticides rates marginally to benefit farmers: Ateel

Punjab govt slashed rates of fertilizers and pesticides marginally as steps to benefit growers and farmers, said Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel

During a visit to Galey wal to take stock of cotton, Saqib Ali Ateel tasked agriculture officers to keep on monitoring rates of fertilizers and pesticides to check artificial inflation and quality.

The secretary ordered to initiate stringent measures against those dealers who are selling pesticides and fertilizers at exorbitant rates.

He informed that the cotton was a cash crop, adding that farmers could get more profit if it is picked with care.

Ateel tasked experts to guide cotton and rice growers properly so that they could benefit from guidance.

Agriculture (Extension) Deputy Director Dr Shaukat Ali Abid briefed him in length on cotton cultivation in the district and the steps taken by the department in this connection.