Pb Govt Release Funds Of Rs 480 Mln For Kashmir Bridge Underpass

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:51 PM

Pb govt release funds of Rs 480 mln for Kashmir bridge underpass

The Punjab government has released Rs 480 million funds for completing mega project of Kashmir underpass at Canal Bank Road, according to official sources

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):The Punjab government has released Rs 480 million funds for completing mega project of Kashmir underpass at Canal Bank Road, according to official sources.

The project will finally complete at a cost of Rs 1.

28 billion.

Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja inspected work progress on the underpass on Friday.

The DG was informed that 75% construction work had been completed on the project which would finally be completed by the end of this year.

