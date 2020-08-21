Pb Govt Release Funds Of Rs 480 Mln For Kashmir Bridge Underpass
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):The Punjab government has released Rs 480 million funds for completing mega project of Kashmir underpass at Canal Bank Road, according to official sources.
The project will finally complete at a cost of Rs 1.
28 billion.
Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja inspected work progress on the underpass on Friday.
The DG was informed that 75% construction work had been completed on the project which would finally be completed by the end of this year.