Pb govt release funds of Rs 480 mln for Kashmir bridge underpass

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):The Punjab government has released Rs 480 million funds for completing mega project of Kashmir underpass at Canal Bank Road, according to official sources.

The project will finally complete at a cost of Rs 1.

28 billion.

Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khwaja inspected work progress on the underpass on Friday.

The DG was informed that 75% construction work had been completed on the project which would finally be completed by the end of this year.