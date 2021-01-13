Pb govt releases funds for 16 link roads in Sahiwal division

The Punjab government has released funds for the construction and repair of 16 important link roads in Sahiwal division which would be completed by June next

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) The Punjab government has released funds for the construction and repair of 16 important link roads in Sahiwal division which would be completed by June next.

According to official sources, the maintenance department of Sahiwal highway will repair Old GT Road passing through Sahiwal city at a cost of Rs 34.796 million. Similarly, Rs 30.89 million would be spent on overhead bridge Okara; Rs 28.841 million on old GT road Okara from Chungi No 7 to General Bus Stand; Rs 33.971 million on road from Harrapa city council Morh to Brushan Pull; Rs 32.

435 million on 8-km road from Okanwala Bangla to Chak No 12/L-59 and Rs 37.481 million on the repair of roads from Quaid-e-Azam Chowk to Phatak Chowk.

Likewise, Rs 27.6 million would be spent on a 4-km road from Chak No 11/L-26 to Chak No 11/L-31 Morh; Rs 46.529 million on 6-km Renala Khurd Chakuk road in Phase-I while Rs 9.955 million would be spent on the repair of 2-km Renala Bypass roads from Sarwar Chowk to Kalma Chowk.

Tenders for this purpose would be opened on January 27, sources added.