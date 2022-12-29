UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Releases Grants For UAEET, GCWUS

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Pb govt releases grants for UAEET, GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Thursday that the Punjab government has released Rs. 500 million for the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology (UAEET) Sambrial, Rs. 400 million for the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

He was addressing a meeting to review the work on development projects.

of Trauma Center Daska.

Deputy Director (DD) Development Yasir Raja and Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz gave a detailed briefing.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that work was ongoing on 128 projects costing more than 70 billion rupees in the district. He said additional funds of Rs. 60 million have been released for the construction. He said that the Punjab government had released 8738 million rupees funds this year and so far the financial progress was 66 per cent.

Deputy Commissioner said that Group-2 of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) has been completed.

He said that the work has been accelerated on Sialkot Wazirabad Road at a cost of 3 billion rupees, the contractor has started setting up concrete batching plant.

Sub-base has been completed on Pasrur Road from islam City to Gunna section on one side, he added.

He said that the Saranwali Girls College, Special education Center Sambrial was in full swing.

The deputy commissioner said that out of 192 development projects under Municipal Corporation Sialkot, work has been started on 120 projects.

He expressed his displeasure over the slowness of the ongoing work to improve the facilities at THQ Hospital Daska and directed the contractor to issue an immediate notice.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that tenders have been issued for civil works for the rehabilitation of hockey stadium in Sialkot and demand for astro turf has also been sent.

He directed that time, quality and transparency will be maintained in all cases while working on development projects.

Related Topics

Hockey Technology Education Government Of Punjab Road Progress Sialkot Daska Wazirabad Pasrur Sambrial Government College Women University Sialkot All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Co ..

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Consumer brand of 2022 in Pakist ..

1 minute ago
 NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchan ..

NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchange through Online Freelancing

13 minutes ago
 CBUAE cancels registration of Al Fazaa Insurance A ..

CBUAE cancels registration of Al Fazaa Insurance Agent

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing Business Group

21 minutes ago
 TDRA receives delegation from International Teleco ..

TDRA receives delegation from International Telecommunication Union

21 minutes ago
 Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its ex ..

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its expansion plans in Ras Al Khaima ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.