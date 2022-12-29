Pb govt releases grants for UAEET, GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Thursday that the Punjab government has released Rs. 500 million for the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology (UAEET) Sambrial, Rs. 400 million for the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

He was addressing a meeting to review the work on development projects.

of Trauma Center Daska.

Deputy Director (DD) Development Yasir Raja and Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz gave a detailed briefing.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that work was ongoing on 128 projects costing more than 70 billion rupees in the district. He said additional funds of Rs. 60 million have been released for the construction. He said that the Punjab government had released 8738 million rupees funds this year and so far the financial progress was 66 per cent.

Deputy Commissioner said that Group-2 of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) has been completed.

He said that the work has been accelerated on Sialkot Wazirabad Road at a cost of 3 billion rupees, the contractor has started setting up concrete batching plant.

Sub-base has been completed on Pasrur Road from islam City to Gunna section on one side, he added.

He said that the Saranwali Girls College, Special education Center Sambrial was in full swing.

The deputy commissioner said that out of 192 development projects under Municipal Corporation Sialkot, work has been started on 120 projects.

He expressed his displeasure over the slowness of the ongoing work to improve the facilities at THQ Hospital Daska and directed the contractor to issue an immediate notice.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that tenders have been issued for civil works for the rehabilitation of hockey stadium in Sialkot and demand for astro turf has also been sent.

He directed that time, quality and transparency will be maintained in all cases while working on development projects.