Pb govt releases huge funds for sewage lines replacement in Multan

Sewage is the biggest issue of the city and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given special task to Multan Development Authority(MDA) for resolving it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Sewage is the biggest issue of the city and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given special task to Multan Development Authority(MDA) for resolving it.

MDA Director General (DG) Kaiser Saleem said this during a briefing from WASA chairman Nasir Iqbal here on Wednesday.

He said the Punjab government had released huge funds to replace old lines of sewage by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in the city.

He directed the officials to achieve monthly recovery targets and improve public service delivery.

The DG expressed reservations of shortage of officers and staff in WASA and ordered to get the employees of BS-16 and above recruited through Punjab Public Service Commission.

MDA ADG Arif Zia, Director Admin & Finance Shakir Buzdar, WASA Deputy Managing Director Nighat Jabeen and others attended the briefing.

Earlier, briefing the meeting, WASA Chairman Nasir Iqbal informed that the agency was providing 55 percent population with sewage and extending water supply to 65 percent inhabitant.

Exactly 1236 km sewage lines of 1774 km have been dilapidated, he said adding that 1,000 out of 1448 km water supply lines had ended.

The complaints of mixing of water are on the rise day by day in the city owing to old lines, he noted.

Sewage lines are being replaced with a cost of over Rs 2 billions while water supply with Rs one billion, the Chairman said.