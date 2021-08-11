UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Releases Huge Funds For Sewage Lines Replacement In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:58 PM

Pb govt releases huge funds for sewage lines replacement in Multan

Sewage is the biggest issue of the city and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given special task to Multan Development Authority(MDA) for resolving it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Sewage is the biggest issue of the city and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given special task to Multan Development Authority(MDA) for resolving it.

MDA Director General (DG) Kaiser Saleem said this during a briefing from WASA chairman Nasir Iqbal here on Wednesday.

He said the Punjab government had released huge funds to replace old lines of sewage by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in the city.

He directed the officials to achieve monthly recovery targets and improve public service delivery.

The DG expressed reservations of shortage of officers and staff in WASA and ordered to get the employees of BS-16 and above recruited through Punjab Public Service Commission.

MDA ADG Arif Zia, Director Admin & Finance Shakir Buzdar, WASA Deputy Managing Director Nighat Jabeen and others attended the briefing.

Earlier, briefing the meeting, WASA Chairman Nasir Iqbal informed that the agency was providing 55 percent population with sewage and extending water supply to 65 percent inhabitant.

Exactly 1236 km sewage lines of 1774 km have been dilapidated, he said adding that 1,000 out of 1448 km water supply lines had ended.

The complaints of mixing of water are on the rise day by day in the city owing to old lines, he noted.

Sewage lines are being replaced with a cost of over Rs 2 billions while water supply with Rs one billion, the Chairman said.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Nasir PPSC From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

All stakeholders to be consulted before taking any ..

All stakeholders to be consulted before taking any step about South Punjab: Prim ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to continue providing resources, opportunitie ..

Govt to continue providing resources, opportunities to youth: Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 London High Court to Hear US Appeal on Assange Non ..

London High Court to Hear US Appeal on Assange Non-Extradition in Late October

1 minute ago
 Agro economy experiences Rs 600 bln income: Chief ..

Agro economy experiences Rs 600 bln income: Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 New heat record in Italy as 'Lucifer' sweeps in

New heat record in Italy as 'Lucifer' sweeps in

1 minute ago
 Jerusalem court freezes razing of some Palestinian ..

Jerusalem court freezes razing of some Palestinian homes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.