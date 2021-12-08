Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schemes: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmad on Wednesday said the Punjab government has released Rs 17 billion funds for 710 uplift schemes across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmad on Wednesday said the Punjab government has released Rs 17 billion funds for 710 uplift schemes across the division.

Talking to a delegation of 32 mid career management course officials, he said there was no shortage of funds and the work was underway on all the schemes.

Irshad said the administration was facing various challenges and efforts were being made to resolve public problems in every possible way by enhancing the capacity of institutions.

He said the training courses play an important role in shaping the personality of the officers and asked them to work honestly during their career.

The division has 16 MNAs, 34 MPAs, 495 Union Councils, 356 Primary Secondary Health Care Facilities, Cardiology, Kidney Hospital, Nishtar University and Hospital, Burn Center, the commissioner said and added that construction work on Nishtar-II and Mother & Child care hospitals was in progress.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that it was very important to highlight the culture and tradition of the region.

He said the practical steps were being taken to recognize the services of artists, writers and poets.

Establishment of Ehsas bazaar was a great effort to help deserving people where free of cost warm clothes and shoes being provided to poor people.

Upgradation of five main chowks of the city and decoration of entrances and exit points was also underway.

Likewise, PC 1 has been sent to Secretary sports for rehabilitation of food street around the stadium.

Amir said that Rs 86.19 million would be spent on upgradation of 657 out of 791 bathrooms in Nishtar hospital as Rs 50 million hve been transferred to the account of Vice Chancellor Nishtar Hospital.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners and officials of development departments were present.