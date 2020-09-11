Pb govt releases third installment for community development phase-II

Punjab Govt released third installment of phase -II for community development under which 293 schemes worth Rs over two billion will be completed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Govt released third installment of phase -II for community development under which 293 schemes worth Rs over two billion will be completed.

In a statement issued here on Friday Commissioner Multan Divisional, Javid Akhtar Mahmood, informed that Rs 750 million have been released to different departments for accomplishment of schemes of phase-II so far.

He stated that first installment of Rs 280 million while Rs 470 mln were released as second installment for the community development adding that various schemes were underway in the division with this money.

For phase-I , 255 schemes with over Rs 1.95 bln have been completed so far, the commissioner said and added that every penny would be spent on masses welfare with no compromise on transparency and standard.

Mahmood ordered to de-list all those contractors who do not complete the schemes and leave them incomplete.