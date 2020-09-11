UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Releases Third Installment For Community Development Phase-II

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:46 PM

Pb govt releases third installment for community development phase-II

Punjab Govt released third installment of phase -II for community development under which 293 schemes worth Rs over two billion will be completed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Govt released third installment of phase -II for community development under which 293 schemes worth Rs over two billion will be completed.

In a statement issued here on Friday Commissioner Multan Divisional, Javid Akhtar Mahmood, informed that Rs 750 million have been released to different departments for accomplishment of schemes of phase-II so far.

He stated that first installment of Rs 280 million while Rs 470 mln were released as second installment for the community development adding that various schemes were underway in the division with this money.

For phase-I , 255 schemes with over Rs 1.95 bln have been completed so far, the commissioner said and added that every penny would be spent on masses welfare with no compromise on transparency and standard.

Mahmood ordered to de-list all those contractors who do not complete the schemes and leave them incomplete.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Money All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Georgia Postpones Start of Academic Year in Large ..

2 minutes ago

Over 140 Containers With Explosives Found in Port ..

2 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 11 Sep 2020

10 minutes ago

PMSA foils bid to smuggle 7500 litre diesel

10 minutes ago

Court reserved decision against Mehtab Abbasi in P ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.