UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Removing Financial Hurdles For Deserving Students Through Scholarship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Pb govt removing financial hurdles for deserving students through scholarship

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab government is resolving finance problems of needy and poor students through scholarships so that they could continue their education.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi stated this while distributing pin codes among students of Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) worth Rs five million here.

He informed that it was an honour to get a stipend during student life, adding that they should utilize it properly.

The VC advised them to save something from the scholarship because it will benefit in time of need.

Director Scholarship Dr Muhammad Uzair briefed that the deserving students would be paid Rs five thousand monthly.

It is a performance-based stipend for which 80 percent attendance was imperative, he maintained adding that it may be stopped in case of lower GP than required.

Related Topics

Poor Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Student Bahauddin Zakariya University May From Million

Recent Stories

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

23 minutes ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

43 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khu ..

49 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, 1,495 reco ..

1 hour ago

China Closely Following Russia's Progress in Clini ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton crop

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.