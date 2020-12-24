Pb govt removing financial hurdles for deserving students through scholarship

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab government is resolving finance problems of needy and poor students through scholarships so that they could continue their education.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi stated this while distributing pin codes among students of Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) worth Rs five million here.

He informed that it was an honour to get a stipend during student life, adding that they should utilize it properly.

The VC advised them to save something from the scholarship because it will benefit in time of need.

Director Scholarship Dr Muhammad Uzair briefed that the deserving students would be paid Rs five thousand monthly.

It is a performance-based stipend for which 80 percent attendance was imperative, he maintained adding that it may be stopped in case of lower GP than required.