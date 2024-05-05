Pb Govt Seeks To Simplify Birth Registration Process
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 09:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Special Secretary Local Government Asiya Gul on Saturday chaired the first meeting of the Working Group on Child Registration and reviewed the challenges faced regarding child registration across Punjab.
According to the Focal Person Media LG&CD Punjab, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the Punjab government was taking decisive action to ensure every child in the province is properly registered at birth.
He said that the new working group met for discussion how to achieve a 100% child registration rate, a crucial step in safeguarding children's rights and providing them with essential services.
The group's goal was to create a smooth and effective system that makes birth registration accessible to all citizens, he added.
Representatives from the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care, the education Department, UNICEF, and others will collaborate to overcome obstacles to child registration.
In addition, the Director General of Local Government has been asked to provide data on current birth registration rates at the next meeting.
By bringing these stakeholders together, Punjab government aimed at to streamline birth registration and improve online access for parents. This effort not only helps individual families but also strengthens the province's ability to plan and provide public services.
DG Local Government, DG PITB, Sajid Latif, Deputy Director Nadra Rizwan Ali Bhatti, Director Operations Yasir Saeed, Representative National Commission of Children's Rights, Deputy Secretary Regulations Local Government Arslan Ali, Deputy Director Community Development Shahzad Akram Representative DG Health and Section Officer Regulations Zohaib participated in the meeting.
The working group will meet regularly to monitor progress and address any issues that arise.
