Pb govt sets up control rooms to ensure sanitation on Eid days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 10:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to set up a control room headed by the secretary Local Government board at his office for effective monitoring of sanitation arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha.

Local Government Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch while issuing instructions here on Thursday said that the control room would be fully functional one day before Eid which would work round-the-clock on three days of Eid.

He said 103 officers and employees had been posted to run the control room, adding that the control room would work in three shifts.

He said for the convenience of people, complaints could also be lodged on phone numbers- 042- 99214834, 042-99214838 and 042- 99214840, adding thatpeople could also contact the helpline 1139 of the Lahore Waste Management Company.

He said that similar control rooms would work in districts on twenty-four hour basis.

