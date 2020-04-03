UrduPoint.com
PB Govt Starts Financial Support Of Regional Artists

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:37 PM

The Information & Culture Department, Government of Punjab has started extending financial support to regional artists

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Information & Culture Department, Government of Punjab has started extending financial support to regional artists.

In this connection, cheques of Rs 5000 each were distributed among 61 artists belonging to the Faisalabad region.

Assistant Director Muhammad Imran distributed the cheques among them.

He said that Information & Culture Department was taking measures for the welfare of artists, adding that providing them financial aid from 'Artists Support Fund' was a step in this regard.

