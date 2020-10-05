Pb Govt Starts Observing "Fix A Leak Week" For Water Conservation

(@FahadShabbir)

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Housing & Urban Development Department on Monday started observing "Fix A Leak Week" to enhance efforts for water conservation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Housing & Urban Development Department on Monday started observing "Fix A Leak Week" to enhance efforts for water conservation.

Provincial Minister Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, while giving details of this campaign to media-men, said that only 2.5 per cent out of a total water available on this earth was freshwater, adding that careless attitude towards urban water leaks could waste millions of water gallons annually, depriving millions of people of their basic water needs.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that development authorities, water & sanitation agencies (WASAs) and parks & horticulture authorities (PHAs) had been instructed to raise public awareness as well as fix all leakages in offices or public places.

WASAs have been instructed to fix their tube-wells and disposal stations' leaks to preserve water, he maintained.

He said that WASA Lahore had successfully completed the biggest underground water tank project of the country at Lawrence Road with a storage capacity of1.4 million gallons. Water recycling plants had also been installed at 111 car servicestations of the city, he concluded.