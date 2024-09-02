Pb. Govt Starts Sewage Projects In 200 Cities: LG Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said on Monday that water supply and sewage projects had been started in 200 cities
of 35 districts of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said on Monday that water supply and sewage projects had been started in 200 cities
of 35 districts of Punjab.
A meeting was held at the office of Punjab Municipal Development
Fund Company (PMDFC) with Local Government Minister Zeeshan
Rafiq in the chair. The ongoing and new projects for providing municipal
services at small and big cities across the province were reviewed.
Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian and Managing Director
Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Syed Zahid Aziz and
other officials attended the meeting.
The Minister said: "PMU has created a complete database of 100 cities
while maps of 75 cities are also ready. The master plan of 41 cities has
also been completed under the project too". He further said that out of order
water tube-wells, filtration plants and sewerage lines were being renovated
in 80 cities.
Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq expressed his determination
that the project of providing unavailable facilities in cities and towns would
be completed by next year. The World Bank would also be requested to
extend the project to benefit more population, he added.
He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had sought
a report on the plans for providing quality municipal services in all cities.
"The Chief Minister has strictly instructed that the long pending problems
of the people should be resolved as early as possible", noted the minister.
Zeeshan Rafiq expressed his satisfaction over the funding by the World Bank
for the provision of municipal services across the Punjab, adding the Punjab
government was also providing all possible financial resources for the good.
He said the local government department was carrying out several mega
projects with the support of World Bank.
