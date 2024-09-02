Open Menu

Pb. Govt Starts Sewage Projects In 200 Cities: LG Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG Minister

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said on Monday that water supply and sewage projects had been started in 200 cities

of 35 districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said on Monday that water supply and sewage projects had been started in 200 cities

of 35 districts of Punjab.

A meeting was held at the office of Punjab Municipal Development

Fund Company (PMDFC) with Local Government Minister Zeeshan

Rafiq in the chair. The ongoing and new projects for providing municipal

services at small and big cities across the province were reviewed.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian and Managing Director

Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Syed Zahid Aziz and

other officials attended the meeting.

The Minister said: "PMU has created a complete database of 100 cities

while maps of 75 cities are also ready. The master plan of 41 cities has

also been completed under the project too". He further said that out of order

water tube-wells, filtration plants and sewerage lines were being renovated

in 80 cities.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq expressed his determination

that the project of providing unavailable facilities in cities and towns would

be completed by next year. The World Bank would also be requested to

extend the project to benefit more population, he added.

He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had sought

a report on the plans for providing quality municipal services in all cities.

"The Chief Minister has strictly instructed that the long pending problems

of the people should be resolved as early as possible", noted the minister.

Zeeshan Rafiq expressed his satisfaction over the funding by the World Bank

for the provision of municipal services across the Punjab, adding the Punjab

government was also providing all possible financial resources for the good.

He said the local government department was carrying out several mega

projects with the support of World Bank.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif World Bank Punjab Water Company Shakeel All Government

Recent Stories

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertain ..

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment

6 minutes ago
 CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in ..

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Mag ..

Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

6 minutes ago
 Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. S ..

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..

8 minutes ago
 New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 ..

New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

8 minutes ago
 Father, son injured in Leopard attack

Father, son injured in Leopard attack

8 minutes ago
FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

8 minutes ago
 LG minister reviews municipal service delivery pro ..

LG minister reviews municipal service delivery projects across Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educat ..

Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educational institutions

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

1 hour ago
 Furniture making: A unique craft keeps alive despi ..

Furniture making: A unique craft keeps alive despite surge in wood prices in KP

2 minutes ago
 `Conservation Laboratories’ to be established in ..

`Conservation Laboratories’ to be established in KP for protection of archeolo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan