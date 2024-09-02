Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG Minister

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said on Monday that water supply and sewage projects had been started in 200 cities

of 35 districts of Punjab

A meeting was held at the office of Punjab Municipal Development

Fund Company (PMDFC) with Local Government Minister Zeeshan

Rafiq in the chair. The ongoing and new projects for providing municipal

services at small and big cities across the province were reviewed.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian and Managing Director

Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Syed Zahid Aziz and

other officials attended the meeting.

The Minister said: "PMU has created a complete database of 100 cities

while maps of 75 cities are also ready. The master plan of 41 cities has

also been completed under the project too". He further said that out of order

water tube-wells, filtration plants and sewerage lines were being renovated

in 80 cities.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq expressed his determination

that the project of providing unavailable facilities in cities and towns would

be completed by next year. The World Bank would also be requested to

extend the project to benefit more population, he added.

He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had sought

a report on the plans for providing quality municipal services in all cities.

"The Chief Minister has strictly instructed that the long pending problems

of the people should be resolved as early as possible", noted the minister.

Zeeshan Rafiq expressed his satisfaction over the funding by the World Bank

for the provision of municipal services across the Punjab, adding the Punjab

government was also providing all possible financial resources for the good.

He said the local government department was carrying out several mega

projects with the support of World Bank.