Pb govt starts work for setting up eight new universities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has started work for establishment of eight new universities and 43 colleges and other institutes in Nankana Sahib, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chakwal, and Murre.

Three new technical universities besides BS programmes in 50 colleges have been initiated. It was first time in the province that a comprehensive policy had been formed to bring about improvement in school education system, adding that libraries had been put in place in more than 400 schools in 16 districts of Punjab, said a spokesman for the Punjab government.

Punjab Technology University Lahore, Mir Chakar Khan Technology University DG Khan have been operational while a technology university was also being built in Attock, adding that provision of interest-free loans of Rs 500 million to the skilled youth has been ensured so that these youth could start their own business and create further employment.

The restoration work of libraries and schools affected by floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters was under way. Modern tools and equipment have been installed in 2,000 high schools in Punjab to accomplish the teaching objectives. Under school construction programme, the construction of additional classrooms in 1,415 schools in 12 districts of Punjab, he maintained.

The provision of free books with cost of three billion rupees, outsourcing of government school with four billion rupees and Rs 18 billion allocation for schools under the Punjab Education Foundation were being ensured, he asserted.

A project to start 100 Primary schools in provincial capital was also under consideration. About 11,000 schools in Punjab have been converted to solar energy to cater electricity requirements while Insaf Afternoon Classes programme was launched in 22 districts, he said and added that Taleem Ghar Online Learning tv to provide education to students during Covid 19 pandemic was another milestone of the PTI government.

The education department Punjab has also introduced e-governance application for dealing with matters of transfers and postings of teachers, he said, adding this application would help in eliminating corruption from transfer/posting.

The TEVTA's training capacity was also enhanced as it now provided skills' training to 200,000 youth and it introduced 55 new courses to meet the demands of international market. Punjab small industries corporation has allocated 12 billion rupees for giving personal loans to the youth ranging from Rs 25,000 to five million.