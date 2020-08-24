UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Starts Work For Setting Up Eight New Universities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:26 PM

Pb govt starts work for setting up eight new universities

The Punjab government has started work for establishment of eight new universities and 43 colleges and other institutes in Nankana Sahib, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chakwal, and Murre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has started work for establishment of eight new universities and 43 colleges and other institutes in Nankana Sahib, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chakwal, and Murre.

Three new technical universities besides BS programmes in 50 colleges have been initiated. It was first time in the province that a comprehensive policy had been formed to bring about improvement in school education system, adding that libraries had been put in place in more than 400 schools in 16 districts of Punjab, said a spokesman for the Punjab government.

Punjab Technology University Lahore, Mir Chakar Khan Technology University DG Khan have been operational while a technology university was also being built in Attock, adding that provision of interest-free loans of Rs 500 million to the skilled youth has been ensured so that these youth could start their own business and create further employment.

The restoration work of libraries and schools affected by floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters was under way. Modern tools and equipment have been installed in 2,000 high schools in Punjab to accomplish the teaching objectives. Under school construction programme, the construction of additional classrooms in 1,415 schools in 12 districts of Punjab, he maintained.

The provision of free books with cost of three billion rupees, outsourcing of government school with four billion rupees and Rs 18 billion allocation for schools under the Punjab Education Foundation were being ensured, he asserted.

A project to start 100 Primary schools in provincial capital was also under consideration. About 11,000 schools in Punjab have been converted to solar energy to cater electricity requirements while Insaf Afternoon Classes programme was launched in 22 districts, he said and added that Taleem Ghar Online Learning tv to provide education to students during Covid 19 pandemic was another milestone of the PTI government.

The education department Punjab has also introduced e-governance application for dealing with matters of transfers and postings of teachers, he said, adding this application would help in eliminating corruption from transfer/posting.

The TEVTA's training capacity was also enhanced as it now provided skills' training to 200,000 youth and it introduced 55 new courses to meet the demands of international market. Punjab small industries corporation has allocated 12 billion rupees for giving personal loans to the youth ranging from Rs 25,000 to five million.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Electricity Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Bhakkar Chakwal Mianwali Nankana Sahib Attock Market TV From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Punjab Education Foundation Employment

Recent Stories

AIOU announces 31st August as last date for admiss ..

3 minutes ago

Upcoming India-Russia Summit to Address Defense Co ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil Certain of Quality of Research Technology i ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus to Be 1st to Receive Russian Vaccine Again ..

6 minutes ago

India Hopes to Sign Contract to Produce Russia's K ..

6 minutes ago

KP Govt launches scores of poultry, livestock proj ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.