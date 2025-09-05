Pb Govt Striving To Stabilize Prices Of Essential Commodities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) In light of the ongoing flood situation across Punjab, the provincial government has taken firm steps to stabilize the prices of essential commodities.
The official price of wheat has been fixed at Rs. 3,000 per maund, and authorities have vowed to take strict action against those involved in overpricing or black marketing.
Addressing a meeting with members of the Lodhran Flour Mills Association, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Liaqat Ali Gillani emphasized that wheat in Lodhran district will be sold strictly at the government-notified rate.
He warned that any attempt to create artificial shortages or sell wheat in the black would be met with a zero-tolerance policy.
“The district administration is fully committed to ensuring the availability of wheat and related food items at controlled rates.
He further said that roti and other wheat-based products must also be sold at government-approved prices. The meeting was attended by District Food Controller Adeel Ahmed and President of the Flour Mills Association, Tahir Ghori.
Flour mill owners assured the administration of their full cooperation in implementing the government's pricing policy.
