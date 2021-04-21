UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Suspends Business Food Licence To Meet Wheat Target

Wed 21st April 2021

Pb govt suspends business food licence to meet wheat target

Punjab govt suspended all business food licences to meet wheat purchasing target

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab govt suspended all business food licences to meet wheat purchasing target.

A handout issued here on Friday said that no wheat business is allowed.

The wheat will be sold at rate of Rs 1600 instead of Rs 1800 caught during illegal transportation and stocked wheat will be confiscated.

Govt asked farmers to use gunny bags supplied to them this year for wheat business, it said adding that last year's bags would not be used for this purpose because it will be considered illegitimate wheat.

More Stories From Pakistan

