Pb govt takes action to nab woman harassment accused: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday deploring the incident of harassment of a woman at Greater Iqbal Park, said the provincial government was taking action to nab the accused.

He said the NADRA's help was also being sought to identify the culprits and assured that arrests will be made once the accused were identified.

The minister said that the police was doing its job diligently in the case and exemplary punishment would be ensured to the culprits.