UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Takes Action To Nab Woman Harassment Accused: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:18 PM

Pb govt takes action to nab woman harassment accused: Minister

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday deploring the incident of harassment of a woman at Greater Iqbal Park, said the provincial government was taking action to nab the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday deploring the incident of harassment of a woman at Greater Iqbal Park, said the provincial government was taking action to nab the accused.

He said the NADRA's help was also being sought to identify the culprits and assured that arrests will be made once the accused were identified.

The minister said that the police was doing its job diligently in the case and exemplary punishment would be ensured to the culprits.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Punjab Law Minister Job Women Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

ACLU Suing US Military for Blocking Path to Citize ..

ACLU Suing US Military for Blocking Path to Citizenship for Foreign-Born Soldier ..

4 minutes ago
 COVID-19 national tally of active cases continues ..

COVID-19 national tally of active cases continues to surge

4 minutes ago
 Two seminary students killed in road accident

Two seminary students killed in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Half of US Workers Favor Employer Vaccine Mandates ..

Half of US Workers Favor Employer Vaccine Mandates, One-Third Oppose - Poll

4 minutes ago
 US Sets Up New Health Advisory Policy Assessment B ..

US Sets Up New Health Advisory Policy Assessment Body - Centers for Disease Cont ..

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister performs ghusl of Data Ganj Bakhsh ..

Chief Minister performs ghusl of Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.