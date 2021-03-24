Pb govt takes all possible steps for promotion of tourism: Asif Mahmood

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Tourism Asif Mahmood on Wednesday said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of tourism in the province.

He said this while inaugurating the restoration work of photo gallery, historical and information board, water tube well and landscaping at Moore Craft Pavilion here at Shalimar Bagh.

Secretary Tourism Department Muhammad Sajid Bhatta, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and others were also present.

The advisor said the Punjab government was striving to provide the best facilities for tourism and recreation to people. He said the PHA was providing quality facilities to residents of the provincial capital in parks , adding that: "We all have a responsibility to provide a clean environment to future generations".

On the occasion, PHA officers distributed free plants among people under the Spring Tree PlantingCampaign.