UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Takes All Possible Steps For Promotion Of Tourism: Asif Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

Pb govt takes all possible steps for promotion of tourism: Asif Mahmood

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Tourism Asif Mahmood on Wednesday said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of tourism in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Tourism Asif Mahmood on Wednesday said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of tourism in the province.

He said this while inaugurating the restoration work of photo gallery, historical and information board, water tube well and landscaping at Moore Craft Pavilion here at Shalimar Bagh.

Secretary Tourism Department Muhammad Sajid Bhatta, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and others were also present.

The advisor said the Punjab government was striving to provide the best facilities for tourism and recreation to people. He said the PHA was providing quality facilities to residents of the provincial capital in parks , adding that: "We all have a responsibility to provide a clean environment to future generations".

On the occasion, PHA officers distributed free plants among people under the Spring Tree PlantingCampaign.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Water Bagh Jawad Ahmad All Best

Recent Stories

Main Phase of Work on Turkey's New Consitution to ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid performs funeral prayer for Ha ..

16 minutes ago

Closing of education institutions in notified dist ..

1 minute ago

Merkel calls crisis meeting Wednesday over virus m ..

1 minute ago

Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

26 minutes ago

Second French minister hospitalised with Covid-19

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.