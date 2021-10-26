Pb govt takes drastic measures to control inflation in province: Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting with local parliamentarians and district administration here on Tuesday.

The CM was briefed about different development projects ongoing in the district.

He also visited a wall prepared in connection with development projects in the district.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government was trying utmost to control inflation in the province for which drastic steps had been taken.

A crackdown has been launched against hoarders and profiteers across the province by the Punjab government, he said adding that those involved in artificial inflation deserve no leniency and such elements should be sent behind bars.

He said that numerous measures were being taken for the provision of relief to common man in the province, adding that people could not be left on the mercy of profiteers.

He directed the district administration to implement in letter and spirit on government policies and measures taken by the Punjab government to bring down the inflation in the province.

He asked the parliamentarians to strictly monitor the government policies so that benefits of the policies could be trickled down at grass root level.

About development projects, the Chief Minister said that 2,362 development projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 105 billion across the province.

The CM informed that an amount of Rs 88 billion had been allocated for 472 development schemes under annual development programme for the year 2021-22 while Rs 3.

70 billion would be spent on 402 uplift schemes under community development programme in the province. Furthermore, 828 uplift projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 3.20 billion under SAP. As many as 51 development projects would be executed at a cost of Rs 850 million under sugarcane development cess fund in the province.

Similarly, 441 uplift projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.20 billion under Punjab Municipal Services Programme. A total of 610 uplift schemes would be finalized at a cost of Rs 2.7 billion under local government annual development programme.

Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was informed about different issues in Constituencies by the parliamentarians.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, MNA Nawab Sher Waseer, Nasarullah Ghuman, Asim Nazir, Faizullah Kamoka, Khurram Shahzad, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Kastro, Provincial Minister for CM Inspection team Ajmal Chmeema, Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ud din, Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Advisor to CM on sports Malik Umar Farooq, MPA Waris Aziz, Shakeel shahid, Adil Pervez Gujjar, Ch Akhtar Ali, Ferdous Rae were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Regional Police Officer ImranMahmood, CPO and other officers were also present.