Open Menu

Pb Govt Takes “Green” Steps To Meet Climate Changes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Pb govt takes “Green” steps to meet climate changes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has taken another “Green” step to meet climate

changes being faced by the country and has allocated healthy amount.

According to the budget speech of Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman,

a short-term Smog Action Plan has been prepared while an amount of Rs 10 billion has been allocated for SMOG Less and Climate Resilient Punjab.

The CM Punjab Plant for Pakistan programme has already been launched while Rs 8 billion will be spent for this project.

Furthermore, an amount of Rs 49 billion has been allocated for Induction of Eco-Friendly Buses in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Multan.

Collectively, Rs 18,500 million have been allocated for 10 ongoing and 15 new schemes of the transport sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

5 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

18 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

18 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

18 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan