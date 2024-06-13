Pb Govt Takes “Green” Steps To Meet Climate Changes
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has taken another “Green” step to meet climate
changes being faced by the country and has allocated healthy amount.
According to the budget speech of Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman,
a short-term Smog Action Plan has been prepared while an amount of Rs 10 billion has been allocated for SMOG Less and Climate Resilient Punjab.
The CM Punjab Plant for Pakistan programme has already been launched while Rs 8 billion will be spent for this project.
Furthermore, an amount of Rs 49 billion has been allocated for Induction of Eco-Friendly Buses in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Multan.
Collectively, Rs 18,500 million have been allocated for 10 ongoing and 15 new schemes of the transport sector.
