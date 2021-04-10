UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Takes Steps For Transparent By-poll In Daska: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

Pb govt takes steps for transparent by-poll in Daska: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the traditional mindset and attitude of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) bar it from accepting the fair and free election results

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the traditional mindset and attitude of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) bar it from accepting the fair and free election results.

She stated this while talking to media persons at Civil Club Daska here on Saturday evening.

SACM said that our competition was not with the political party but with the drug dealers.

Dr Firdous said, "PML-N never accepts defeat but only celebrates victories.

" She said that the provincial government took all the possible steps as per the direction of Election Commission to hold fair and transparent election in NA-75.

Dr Firdous said that the PML-N MPAs and MNAs were visiting the polling stations despite of the ban from the Election Commission and urged the Elections Commission to take action in this regard. SACM said, "People of Daska will stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan." She also thanked to the PTI ally PML-Q over their support in the NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska by-election.

