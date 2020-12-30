UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Takes Steps To Ensure Child Protection: Augustine

Pb govt takes steps to ensure child protection: Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that Punjab government was taking all possible steps to ensure protection of children's rights across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that Punjab government was taking all possible steps to ensure protection of children's rights across Punjab.

He said this while addressing concluded session of three-day workshop organized by provincial department of Human Rights & Minority Affairs in collaboration with Democratic Commission for Human Development (DCHD) for government officials to understand child rights framework and child protection here at a local hotel.

Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam assured the participants that all the suggestions would be considered to secure the future of our children. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to take all stakeholders into confidence and move forward to secure children.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan being a signatory was under obligation to develop a child protection system to ensure optimum child development and protection.

The minister said that Punjab had enacted various laws for the protection of child rights in the province as Punjab assembly promulgated the Punjab Child Marriage Restraint (amendment) Act 2015 which stipulates harsher punishments for child marriages and imposes liability on the Nikkah Khawan as well as the child's guardians while the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children's Act, 2014 stipulates mechanism for rescue, custody, care and rehabilitation of destitute and neglected children in Punjab.

He said that Punjab government was taking measures to ensure 100 per cent birth registration in the province by introducing digital birth registration using cellular technology.

At the end of the session, certificate distributed among the participants and a memorial shield was also presented to the minister by the representatives of DCHD. The workshop attended by child rights activists, representatives of civil society, lawyers and officials.

