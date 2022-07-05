Pb govt taking all possible steps to make Lahore clean, grean: Ahmad Hassan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Khawaja Ahmad Hassan on Tuesday said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to make Lahore clean and green.

Flanked by Commissioner Lahore Capt (Retd) Usman, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed, the LWMC chairman addressing a news conference here at chief minister secretariat 90-Shahra-e-Quad-e-Azam said that Shahbaz Sharif during his tenure of chief minister Punjab had adopted a set standard for the cleanliness of Lahore and now Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz was following the suit.

He said the LWMC striving to engage officials from union council levels at gross root level to resolve the problems of people especially on the occasion of Eidul Azha, adding that it was top priority of the company to provide best service to the people and lifting the offal of sacrificial animals immediately.

He said that media could play a pivotal role in awareness among public for waste management, adding, "We all should play role for the development and cleanliness of the city" Briefing the media about cleanliness operation on Eidul Azha, LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said that LWMC was ready for cleanliness operation on Eidul Azha and for this purpose, workforce and machinery had been put in order.

She said the company deployed 170 sanitary workers and 50 cleanliness vehicles, service delivery with awareness camps at 13 cattle markets.

She said the LWMC would clean 175 major mosques and Eidgahs, ensure manual sweeping in 174 major markets on the eve of Eidul Azha under a special Eid operation.

She said that more than 10,000 workers would be deployed on Eidul Azha cleanliness operation along with supervisory and management staff in the city.

The LWMC CEO said that a total of 1,088 vehicles, 356 excavators, 434 trolleys, 132 loaders, 1066 dumpers and 3500 pick-ups would be used in lifting offal and other waste on Eidul Azha.

The LWMC was going to provide about 1.5 million bio-degradable bags free of cost to people at 280 Union Council Camps, Zonal Offices, major mosques/Eidgahs, adding that 390,000 kg lime and 19,000 phenyl bottles would be used for disinfection of major roads, mosques, Eidgahs and containers along the major roads, she added.

She said that LWMC had set up five dumping sites at Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba and Saggian for proper disposal of offal, 110 temporary waste collection points across the city.

She said the company also set up a control room at LWMC head office which would work round the clock for quickly resolution of complaints and live monitoring of vehicles, adding that the company had developed a digital application for monitoring of transfer stations, Bakar Mandis, soil covering operations, containers lifting, camps, banners and all vehicles.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said the company had established 18 model camps for the distribution of bio-degradable bags and awareness for general public, adding that LWMC 'Safai Agahi Fleet' would also remain active to make announcements regarding proper disposal of waste.

Helpline 1139, Social Media and Clean Lahore App had also been set up and peoplecould contact at the helpline for any complaint.