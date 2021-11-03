UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Provide Resources To Farmers: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to provide resources, facilities and incentives to farmers, under the national plan to increase the area of wheat cultivation and its production per acre .

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the farmers' conference held at Mandi Bahauddin, says a spokesperson here.

The minister said that due to farmer-friendly policies of government and the hard work of farmers, last year the wheat crop was planted on16.4 million acres in Punjab and for the first time in history the production was 29 million metric tons. This year, the target for wheat cultivation in Punjab had been set at 16.7 million acres.

He said that the government, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar was taking steps to remove the shortage of agricultural commodities and ensure food security at the national level.

Under the Agricultural Emergency Programme, mega projects worth Rs 300 billion was being implemented which would not only increase the yield per acre of crops but also help in reducing the nutrient deficiencies, he added.

He said that "We are happy that wheat was cultivated on an area of 344,000 acres in Mandi Bahauddin, which yielded 394,000 tons instructions were being given to the farmers to follow the recommendations by the agriculture department for achieving proper production of wheat".

He emphasised to use certified seeds and directed to cultivate maximum area of wheat and complete the cultivation of wheat from November 1 to December 10. "Increase in yield per acre was essential to make the wheat crop more profitable",he added.

The minister said that farmers' day seminars were being organised for introducing latest technology for the farmers. He further said that under the national programme for increasing wheat production, latest agricultural machinery and inputs were being provided on 50 per cent subsidy with a significant amount of more than Rs 1 Billion.

In addition, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi distributed farmer cards among farmers. On this occasion , provincial agriculture minister appealed to farmers to complete the registration of kissan cards as soon as possible.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Anjam, representatives of private fertiliser company, large numbers of local agriculture department officials, farmers and media representatives attended the conference.

