Pb govt taking measures for promotion of sports activities: advisor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM Punjab for sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that the provincial government was taking measures for the promotion of sports activities.

Talking to representatives of different sports organisations here Thursday, he said that over 1100 grounds have been identified in the province under the Green Sports Programme for the promotion of sports activities in collaboration with the Auqaf Department and board of Revenue.

Malik Umar said that a project of establishing sports school at Nishtar park complex is near to completion adding that such type of sports schools would be established across the provinceat tehsil level. The children having age between 3 to 5 years will be enrolled in these schools. Hesaid that Punjab sports policy is in its last stage which would be announced soon.