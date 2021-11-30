UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Taking Measures For Promotion Of Sports Activities: Advisor

Advisor to CM Punjab on Sports Malik Umar Farooq said on Tuesday the Punjab government was adopting measures for the promotion of sports activities in the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :

He was addressing an annual sports gala in Govt Girls Higher Secondary school Chak No 202-RB.

Provincial Minister for CM Inspection team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema was also present.

School teachers and a large number of students also attended the function.

The Advisor said that the participation of female students in extracurricular activities played a key role in grooming them into a useful citizen. The sports also develop discipline and sportsman spirit among the players, he added.

Highlighting the importance of women education, the minister said that the role of women in creating awareness among the society was vital.

Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema said that games played an important role in growth of mental and physical health.

He said the government was providing equal opportunities to women in different fields including sports.

Earlier, the students marched past and presented the salute to the distinguished guests.

The students performed in different games including cricket, Basketball, Badminton, flat race etc.

