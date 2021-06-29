UrduPoint.com
'Pb Govt Taking Measures To Control Population'

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

'Pb govt taking measures to control population'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government is taking various measures to control population in the province.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid while presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Population Welfare here on Tuesday.

CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DD Population Welfare Tayyba Azam Khan and others were also present.

He urged for creating awareness programmes among people about small families besidesholding seminars.

