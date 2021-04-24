Pb govt taking practical steps for uplift of backward areas, says agriculture minister

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial minister for agriculture, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that Punjab government was taking practical steps for the uplift of backward districts.

He directed the departments concerned to ensure completion of ongoing uplift projects timely and also utilized available funds before June 30.

He expressed these views while presiding over district coordination committee meeting on Saturday.

He asked district administration to ensure implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly and strict monitoring of demand and supply and rates into the open market also.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that there were 192 active corona cases in the district and added that strict price checking was being ensured to control inflation.

Later, provincial minister paid surprise visit to Ramadan bazaar and checked the subsidized rates of sugar, flour and other items. He expressed satisfaction over arrangements and subsidy and directed administration to ensure implementation on corona SOPs.

He said that the provincial government had announced biggest Ramadan package of the history.