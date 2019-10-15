UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Taking Steps For Disabled Persons' Welfare: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

Pb govt taking steps for disabled persons' welfare: Minister

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday said the Punjab government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of disabled and implementing 3 percent quota for disabled persons in government jobs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday said the Punjab government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of disabled and implementing 3 percent quota for disabled persons in government jobs.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the World Day of Protection of White Stick at the Alhamra Cultural Complex onTuesday.

The event was organized by the Al-Ajam Scouts and Welfare Association for the Disabled which was also attended by the Chairman of the Al.Ajam Association, Muhammad Muzaffar, President Tariq Qureshi, General Secretary Amir Ashraf and Additional Commissioner General Lahore Tariq Qureshi.

On the occasion Raja Basharat said that I would like to express my solidarity with all those who lost their sight.

"Blind people had been protesting on the streets for their demands for many years which we redressed," he said.

Raja Basharat said that Chief Minister Usman Bazdar a few months ago had fulfilled demands of blind people that showed his affection for them.

He said that when given the opportunity, the abilities of the disabled persons were not inferior to that of normal human beings.

He criticized the protesters by another group of visually impaired people, saying that even though we have resolved the problems of the blind people in good faith, the protest of some people was unjustified and equates to disturbing the people.

He said that as per the promise, 578 visually impaired employees working on daily wages would be relocated to the contract and would also solve their debarring problems in good faith.

On this occasion, the Association presented a memorial shield to the Law Minister.

Scouts, teachers, a large number of students and their parents attended the ceremony.

