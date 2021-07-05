UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Taking Steps For Quality Education: Advisor

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Special Advisor to CM Punjab for Sports Malik Umar Farooq said the Punjab government was taking effective steps for quality education in schools

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Advisor to CM Punjab for sports Malik Umar Farooq said the Punjab government was taking effective steps for quality education in schools.

He said that maximum enrollment of children at schools was the need of hour.

He was distributing uniforms and school bags among children during enrollment campaign at Govt Primary School, Chak No 92-GB.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool and officers of district education authority were also present on the occasion.

Malik appealed to the parents to get enrollment of their children at schools so that literacy rate in the province could be increased.

He said that an educated society was a guarantee of a bright future and social development.

AC Umar Maqbool said that coordination would be extended to tehsil administration formaking enrollment campaign successful.

Plantation was also made on the occasion under the Clean & Green programme.

