Pb Govt taking steps for uplift of education sector: Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic education Department Raja Rashid Hafeez on Tuesday said the incumbent government had accelerated its functioning in a modernistic way to uplift of the deprived segment of society.

He expressed his views while addressing the participants of a consultative session, organised by The Literacy Department Punjab at Children library Complex on the eve of "International Literacy Day".

Rashid Hafeez about the achievements of the Literacy Department during 2018-2020, said that under the supervision of Chief Minister, Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Literacy Department has formulated and launched first-ever Punjab Literacy and Non-formal Education Policy 2019 which aimed to create enabling environment and equitable opportunities for all children, and adults for life-long literacy, life skills and livelihood skills.

"We ensured third-party evaluation through Planning & Development board to evaluate the performance of our department's interventions and the same report has been published. The P&D Board evaluated the projects of the department and recommended 1007 posts for SNE on the basis of excellent performance. The said posts have been approved by the government to give fair opportunities to masses on merit basis., he added.

The minister said that it was a matter of pleasure that the department had successfully completed its six on-going development projects and formulated a project named 'ILM-O-HUNAR' for provision of literacy along with vocational skill.

"Our government aims to contribute to the individual as well as collective development of societies in many ways so that it accords due priority to Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education by giving opportunities for equitable access to quality literacy for all illiterate adults, out of school girls and boys in Punjab.

He said the department had arranged several training sessions for improving the quality of work as it imparted remedial cluster training to 13,519 Non-Formal Education (NFE) Teachers, induction training to 4,944 NFE teachers, training to 480 AEP/NFBES Teachers in six districts on "Early Childhood Development/Early Childhood Education, School Planner & Improvement Plan", capacity building of 4,272 ALC Teachers, capacity building of 55 Literacy Mobilizers on Community Mobilization, training of 36 District Trainers on new android application, training of Master Trainers on "Gender Mainstreaming, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and First Aid", online training of field officers/officials on Mental Health & Psycho-Social Support in the context of COVID-19, capacity building of 36 District Education Officers (Literacy), Punjab on "Office Management, Financial Management, Rules/PEEDA Act, Punjab Procurement Rules, Utilization of DDO Powers, Conflict Managementat Workplace" and Induction training of 220 AEP teachers in collaborationswith UNICEF."Minister Literacy informed, he asserted.