Pb govt taking steps for women empowerment

Provincial Ministers Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Saturday said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar was taking significant steps for economic independence of women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Ministers Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Saturday said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar was taking significant steps for economic independence of women.

Addressing the workshop on 'Gender Equality' organised by the Aurat Foundation here at local hotel, he said that implementation framework of Women Development Policy 2018 had been formulated and its implementation was initiated.

The minister said that toolkit for raising awareness among women to end sexual harassment had been introduced, adding that all over Punjab, working women and their children were being provided day care facilities in their workplaces.

He mentioned that around 146 day care centres were operational and 221 had been approved.

He further said that land for Women Development Complex had been purchased from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and various workshops for women would be organized in this complex.

The minister informed the participants that the fifth edition of Pakistan's first online government digital magazine had been published. The Punjab women's toll-free helpline 1043 was also available 24/7, he mentioned.

Elected members of the Punjab Assembly Uzma Tahir Kardar, Neelum Hayat, Tahir khalil sindhu, Zahra Naqvi, Umm ul Bunin, Rukhsana Kosar, Firdous Ray, FarahAagha, Ayesha Iqbal, Faiza Ahmed, Uswah Aftab, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Sumera islam and Khadija Umer Farooqi attended the workshop.