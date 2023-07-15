Pb govt taking steps to ensure Rs 8500 per maund cotton price to farmers: ACS South

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Cap (retd), Saqib Zafar, said that the Punjab government was taking practical steps to ensure a cotton price of Rs 8500 per 40 kg to the farmers.

He said that the Federal government has directed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to purchase cotton and in this way, farmers will get the fruits of the support price announced by the government.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat Bahawalpur on Saturday to review the current situation of cotton.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabir Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan participated in the meeting through video link.

On this occasion, Secretary of Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu directed authorities to launch targeted operations against elements involved in the business of substandard and fake pesticides.

He directed that strict monitoring be done to ensure the transparency of the track and traceability system of urea fertilizer.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary said that technical guidance regarding dry and clean harvesting of cotton be provided to the farmers during cotton picking for quality of cotton.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners to make operational more ginning factories in their respective districts and the owners of the ginning factories also be instructed to cooperate with the farmers and pay Rs 8,500 per maund price of cotton.

He directed directors of agriculture and other officers of the department to make surprise visits to ginning factories on a daily basis and check the arrival of cotton bales, stock position, quality and weight of bales, marking of bales and preparing reports on a daily basis.