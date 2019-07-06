UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Taking Steps To Implement NAP, FATF: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 11:33 PM

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minister

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has said the Punjab government is taking profound steps to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) agenda in order to root out all kinds of terrorism from the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has said the Punjab government is taking profound steps to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) agenda in order to root out all kinds of terrorism from the province.

He also appreciated the role of religious leaders having patriotic and positive thinking to support the government in this regard.

He was talking to a delegation of Ittihad Tanzeemat Wafaq-ul-Madaaris Pakistan (ITWP) at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

Raja Basharat said his relations with religious leaders are always on the basis of respect and reverence.

He assured that grievances of the delegation regarding sacrificial hides and registration of seminaries would be redressed on priority basis.

The minister assured that consultation with religious organizations for making the process of seminaries registration easier would continue in future.

He said the Punjab government is determined to introduce proactive reforms to provide students of seminaries with the same facilities of quality education at par with the contemporary education system.

