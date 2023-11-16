Open Menu

Pb Govt Taking Steps To Improve Healthcare Facilities: Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilities: health minister

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Dr. Javid Akram Thursday said that Punjab government was taking various steps to provide facilities to people by bringing improvement in it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Dr. Javid Akram Thursday said that Punjab government was taking various steps to provide facilities to people by bringing improvement in it.

He stated that government had improved healthcare facilities in all the hospitals of Multan.

The problems CPEIC, Children Complex, , Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry and Nishtar hospitals were being solved on priority basis.

He expressed these views while talking to the media person at the burn unit.

VC NMU Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, Secretary Specialized Healthare South Punjab, Muhammad Afzal Nasir, ED Burn Unit, Dr. Naveed Akhtar were also present on this occasion.

He informed that work on the cardiology expansion project was going at fast speed while the children's hospital emergency had been increased to 100 beds adding that the number of beds in the wards was being increased.

Work on other important projects was in progress, the minister said and added that Nishtar-II was a big health project and it would be fully functional soon.

Nishtar 2 Hospital is an advanced project of Punjab Government.

The minister further said that medicines would be provided to heart patients from their nearby hospitals.

Skin banks and other needs will be met soon in the burn center.

The burn rate in Pakistan is the highest in the world and making burn unit autonomous is under consideration while Model pharmacies are being built in Nishtar Hospital, laboratories and wards are being upgraded.

14 operation theaters are being built in Mother and Care Hospital.

The budget of medicine is increasing 3 times.

Earlier, Dr. Javed Akram visited Nishtar-II Hospital and inspcted various departments.

The minister also inquired about the medical facilities from the patients.

The patients expressed their satisfaction with the medical facilities.

The provincial minister also reviewed the newly constructed operation theaters and medical equipment.

On this occasion, Project Director IDAP Adnan Rahmat gave a briefing about the project.

He also visited Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, Children Complex, Nishtar Hospital and Children Perviaz Elahi Institute of Cardiology.

APP/mjk

1815 hrs

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Progress Nasir National University Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and lega ..

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and legal commitments

3 minutes ago
 DC's directed development work completion in propo ..

DC's directed development work completion in proposed polling stations of flood ..

6 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chair ..

IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chairman PTI

6 minutes ago
 Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Afric ..

Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Africa for 212

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, ..

FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, human trafficking

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of ..

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of projects, forms two committee ..

11 minutes ago
Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior T ..

Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior Tennis C’ship final

9 minutes ago
 New police station inaugurates in Torghar distric ..

New police station inaugurates in Torghar district

9 minutes ago
 Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

9 minutes ago
 GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girl ..

GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girls C'ship title

9 minutes ago
 Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smo ..

Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smog: minister

9 minutes ago
 Journey of development will continue: Mayor

Journey of development will continue: Mayor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan