Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilities: health minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Dr. Javid Akram Thursday said that Punjab government was taking various steps to provide facilities to people by bringing improvement in it.

He stated that government had improved healthcare facilities in all the hospitals of Multan.

The problems CPEIC, Children Complex, , Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry and Nishtar hospitals were being solved on priority basis.

He expressed these views while talking to the media person at the burn unit.

VC NMU Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, Secretary Specialized Healthare South Punjab, Muhammad Afzal Nasir, ED Burn Unit, Dr. Naveed Akhtar were also present on this occasion.

He informed that work on the cardiology expansion project was going at fast speed while the children's hospital emergency had been increased to 100 beds adding that the number of beds in the wards was being increased.

Work on other important projects was in progress, the minister said and added that Nishtar-II was a big health project and it would be fully functional soon.

Nishtar 2 Hospital is an advanced project of Punjab Government.

The minister further said that medicines would be provided to heart patients from their nearby hospitals.

Skin banks and other needs will be met soon in the burn center.

The burn rate in Pakistan is the highest in the world and making burn unit autonomous is under consideration while Model pharmacies are being built in Nishtar Hospital, laboratories and wards are being upgraded.

14 operation theaters are being built in Mother and Care Hospital.

The budget of medicine is increasing 3 times.

Earlier, Dr. Javed Akram visited Nishtar-II Hospital and inspcted various departments.

The minister also inquired about the medical facilities from the patients.

The patients expressed their satisfaction with the medical facilities.

The provincial minister also reviewed the newly constructed operation theaters and medical equipment.

On this occasion, Project Director IDAP Adnan Rahmat gave a briefing about the project.

He also visited Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, Children Complex, Nishtar Hospital and Children Perviaz Elahi Institute of Cardiology.

APP/mjk

1815 hrs