Pb govt taking steps to make prisons as reform centers: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Prisons Ch Zawar Hussain said that Punjab government was taking steps to make the prisons as reform centers for rehabilitation of the prisoners to groom them useful citizens after their release

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Prisons Ch Zawar Hussain said that Punjab government was taking steps to make the prisons as reform centers for rehabilitation of the prisoners to groom them useful citizens after their release.

Ch Zawar Hussain said this during his visit to Central Jail at Jaranwala road here Saturday.

MPA Shakil Shahid, Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan Bagela and other jail officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister inspected the jail kitchen, hospital, workshop, barracks and other sections.He checked the quality of food being provided to the inmates and said that hygienic food should be provided to the jail inmates for maintaining their health.

He visited the jail hospital and inquired after the health of under treatment prisoners.

Ch Zawar Hussain advised that jail manual, relevant rules and regulations should be followed in letter and spirit.

The minister went to the different barracks and inquired about problems they were facing in jail.

He advised the prisoners to follow the teaching of islam and to create the quality of patience and tolerance to lead the happy and clean life.

While taking round of the jails, the Punjab Minister for Prisoners specially checked the condition of cleanliness and security arrangements.

He urged upon making the welfare programs result oriented for the proper rehabilitation and education of the prisoners.

Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan Bagela gave the briefing about the jail arrangements and said that scientific arrangements had been made for providing the facility of prisoners meeting with the relatives of the jail inmates.

He also gave details about different educational and welfare programs being conducted by the jail administration for prisoners.