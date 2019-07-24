Pb govt to amend laws to regulate medicines, cosmetics: Raja Basharat

Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat said that medicines and cosmetics industry will be regulated in the province so as to overcome the menace of fake and sub-standard medicines and cosmetics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat said that medicines and cosmetics industry will be regulated in the province so as to overcome the menace of fake and sub-standard medicines and cosmetics.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Chief Minister's Special Committee at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Secretary Women Development, DG PFA Muhammad Usman, dermatologist and concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the existing Federal and provincial laws relating to the medicines and cosmetics in detail. Law Minister informed the meeting that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed that laws should be made more effective for the eradication of spurious medicines and cosmetics.

The meeting constituted a sub-committee under the chair of provincial law secretary for drafting necessary amendments in the existing laws.

This sub-committee will submit the draft of necessary amendments within one week.